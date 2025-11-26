Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13. Approximately 252,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 96,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.
Orcadian Energy Trading Down 16.0%
The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.48. The company has a market cap of £9.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -2.29.
About Orcadian Energy
The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.
Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations.
