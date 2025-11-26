Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wolfe Research Analyst Says

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.24.

Autodesk stock opened at $316.27 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $777,202,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $268,649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

