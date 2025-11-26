Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 111,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 315,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Southern Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
