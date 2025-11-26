Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 79,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

MAKSY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

