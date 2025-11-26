Commercial National Financial Corp. (CNAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 5th

Commercial National Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 568.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CNAF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The company has a market cap of $22.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

