Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.45.

