Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the premier technology solutions leader on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Qnity Electronics Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of NYSE:Q traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,607. Qnity Electronics has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $105.40.
Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Qnity Electronics Company Profile
Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.
