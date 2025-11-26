Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the premier technology solutions leader on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:Q traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,607. Qnity Electronics has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on Q. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, New Street Research set a $110.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

