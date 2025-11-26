ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.2040. 13,391,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 21,355,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $1.2136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 168.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 421,972 shares during the period. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 330.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 559,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 429,640 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

