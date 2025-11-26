ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.2040. 13,391,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 21,355,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.8%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $1.2136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
