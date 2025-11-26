Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $38,112.62 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $38,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. 254,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,009. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $70.43.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $211,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.