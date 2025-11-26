Insider Selling: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,638.15. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.30. 138,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,372. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.17 and a twelve month high of $229.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

