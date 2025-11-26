TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 7500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

TeraGo Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 52.27% and a negative return on equity of 108.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services.

Further Reading

