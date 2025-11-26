Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

Longview Advantage ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $570.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longview Advantage ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Longview Advantage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Longview Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.

