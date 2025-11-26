Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 470.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a 32.5% increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 4.9%

ARREF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.88. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

