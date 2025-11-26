Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 20.3% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 69.40. 68,065,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,654% from the average session volume of 3,880,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.

The stock has a market cap of £414.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

