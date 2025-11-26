Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.5750, but opened at $29.4250. Kuraray shares last traded at $29.4250, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kuraray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuraray currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kuraray

Kuraray Trading Down 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About Kuraray

(Get Free Report)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.