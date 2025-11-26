Beyond Meat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 379,204 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 251,440 call options.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $1.70.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 161,701,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,289,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 400.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

