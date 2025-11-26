Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 102.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.45. The stock has a market cap of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

