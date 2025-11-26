Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Therapeutics stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.43. The company had a trading volume of 329,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $492.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,094,337.56. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total transaction of $10,584,675.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 523,935 shares of company stock valued at $226,780,697 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.