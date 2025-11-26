Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXSR remained flat at $121.00 during trading on Wednesday. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552. Exchange Bank has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41.

Get Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) alerts:

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.