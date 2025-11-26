Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EXSR remained flat at $121.00 during trading on Wednesday. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552. Exchange Bank has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
