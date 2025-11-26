Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Shares of ATUSF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Scotiabank downgraded Altius Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

