Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 717.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 11,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Surge Energy has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.74.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.