Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 717.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 11,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Surge Energy has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.74.
About Surge Energy
