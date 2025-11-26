Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 36591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 11.71%.The firm had revenue of C$112.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8010974 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 100.63%.

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

