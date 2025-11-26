Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BDT traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.53. 152,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.79. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.76.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Further Reading

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

