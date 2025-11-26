Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Bird Construction Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of BDT traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.53. 152,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.79. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.76.
Bird Construction Company Profile
