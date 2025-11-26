Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AstraZeneca stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1%

AZN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.32. 4,655,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $289.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $94.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

