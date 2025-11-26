LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.66. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.7450, with a volume of 1,908,453 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $555.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 350.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

