Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.04. Scor shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,891 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Scor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Scor had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts forecast that Scor SE will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

