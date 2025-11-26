Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.4420, with a volume of 164789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

