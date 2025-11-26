Derek Maetzold Sells 5,115 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $204,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,171.10. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 139,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.