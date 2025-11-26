Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 and last traded at GBX 266, with a volume of 77838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of £477.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 8.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 63.48%.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc (“UEM”) is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets.
UEM’s objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets.
UEM’s focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.
