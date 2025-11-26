Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$53.76 and last traded at C$53.76, with a volume of 159481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGY shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.17.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Insiders Are Snapping Up This AI Stock—Is a Big Bounce Coming?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 2 Energy Titans Just Scored Major Wins to Close Out November
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Analog Devices Moves Higher as Super-Cycle Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.