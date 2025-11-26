Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading 8.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $55.7540. Approximately 159,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,139,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INOD. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,400. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,295. The trade was a 67.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 236,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,507 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

