Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.80 and last traded at $102.7030, with a volume of 1416744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

