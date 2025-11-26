Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Hsbc Global Res upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $89.31 and last traded at $87.72. Approximately 14,961,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 19,155,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

