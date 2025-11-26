Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 24,558,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,807,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Specifically, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $69,769.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,333.24. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Datavault AI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $607.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVLT. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

