Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Homes 4 Rent stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 2,305,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,706,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

