UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $622.83. The company has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $112,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,463.1% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

