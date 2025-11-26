Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Repligen stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.18. 498,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,433. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,563.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $182.52.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Repligen by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 152,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Repligen by 233.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $3,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,804,561.84. This represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,802. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

