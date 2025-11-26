Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.
EVOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.
