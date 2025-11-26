Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Brother Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brother Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts predict that Brother Industries Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

Featured Stories

