Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.34 and last traded at $165.77. Approximately 34,298,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 81,887,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.55.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.10 billion, a PE ratio of 394.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,149,695 shares of company stock valued at $186,821,453. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,779,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

