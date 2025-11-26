Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Announces Earnings Results

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Elekta had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Elekta Stock Up 24.2%

Shares of Elekta stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 14,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Elekta has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Elekta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 289.0%. Elekta’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EKTAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elekta in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Elekta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Elekta Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Featured Stories

