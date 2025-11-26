Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Plans Dividend of $0.93

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9325 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 445.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

ISNPY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 160,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

