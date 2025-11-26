Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.9010. Approximately 567,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,835,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,597.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

