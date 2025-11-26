Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,838 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crown were worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Crown by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 3,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE CCK opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

