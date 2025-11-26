Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.5%

VIS stock opened at $293.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $303.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

