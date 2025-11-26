SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

