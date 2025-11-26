Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 9.9%

KEYS opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.