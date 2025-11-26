J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13,768.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

