Cormark Predicts Stronger Earnings for NexLiving Communities

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NexLiving Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for NexLiving Communities’ FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised NexLiving Communities to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXL

NexLiving Communities Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexLiving Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexLiving Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.