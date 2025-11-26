Cormark Predicts Stronger Earnings for NexLiving Communities

NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NexLiving Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for NexLiving Communities’ FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised NexLiving Communities to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

