ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 35.1% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7%
SIXL opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.
About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
