ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 35.1% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SIXL opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

